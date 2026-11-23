President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on the conscription of citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan for fixed-term active military service and the discharge into the reserve of servicemen of fixed-term active military service.

As 1news.az reports, the order states:

Guided by paragraph 26 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on the basis of Articles 12.3 and 40.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service," and for the purpose of staffing the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan with personnel, I hereby order:

1. From January 1 to January 30, 2027, to call up for fixed-term active military service citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2009 who have reached the age of 18 by the day of conscription (including that day), as well as those born in 1997-2008, under the age of 30, who have not completed fixed-term active military service, who do not have the right to a deferment from conscription for fixed-term active military service, or who have not been exempted from conscription for fixed-term active military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2. From January 1 to January 30, 2027, to discharge into the reserve servicemen of fixed-term active military service who have completed the term of service stipulated in Article 38.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Military Duty and Military Service."

3. The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan shall take the measures provided for by legislation to implement this Order.