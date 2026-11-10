Ilham Aliyev sends condolences to the president of Poland over the tragedy in Krakow

President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Polish President Karol Nawrocki over the tragic incident in Krakow that claimed human lives.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

In his message, the head of state noted that the news of the deaths and injuries of people as a result of the bloody incident was met with deep pain in Azerbaijan.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people, Ilham Aliyev expressed sincere condolences to the president of Poland, to the families and loved ones of those killed, as well as to the entire Polish people, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.