On November 24, President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spajić.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev, noting that Azerbaijan and Montenegro have been friends and partners for many years, emphasized that high-level relations have been established between our countries.

The head of state said that next year the president of Montenegro will pay an official visit to our country, and emphasized that all this testifies to the presence of positive dynamics and the achievement of good results in the development of our ties in the political, economic, and investment spheres, as well as in many other areas.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the prime minister's visit will be successful and will make an important contribution to strengthening our bilateral cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction with his stay in Baku, Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, in turn, emphasized that the two countries have long been friends and partners in various formats. Noting the interest in developing ties with Azerbaijan, the guest stated that our relations have good prospects.

Milojko Spajić conveyed to the head of our state congratulations on the occasion of the achievements related to the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Thanking him for the congratulations, President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the peace agenda in the region, and emphasized that our country will continue its efforts to strengthen lasting peace and stability in the region.

The prime minister, noting that Azerbaijan is making large investments in Montenegro, stated that this has a positive impact on the country's economy.

The meeting also noted the existence of opportunities for expanding in the future the investment projects implemented by Azerbaijan in Montenegro.

Touching upon the mutual tourist flow, Milojko Spajić said that numerous Azerbaijani tourists feel comfortable in Montenegro, and tourists from that country feel comfortable in Azerbaijan.

The guest expressed gratitude to the head of our state for all this.

During the conversation, views were exchanged on issues of infrastructure projects, energy supply, and cooperation within the framework of international organizations.