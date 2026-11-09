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Media: Maduro turns to religion and philosophy in U.S. prison

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Media: Maduro turns to religion and philosophy in U.S. prison

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, who is being held in a U.S. prison, has turned to religion and philosophy.

This was reported by The New York Times (NYT), citing sources.

According to the newspaper, the politician spends most of his free time reading the Bible and the Quran. In addition, he has begun to show an interest in Judaism.

The NYT writes that in prison Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores have lost weight. Journalists described the state of health of the Venezuelan president's wife as "shaky." At the time of her detention, Flores had undergone surgery to remove her uterus, and in prison she may have suffered a heart attack. In addition, she lost two teeth. Her lawyers also told the Associated Press that Cilia Flores may have suffered a heart attack in the U.S. prison and had lost more than 11 kg.

Source: Gazeta.ru

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