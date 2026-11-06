Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

On November 5, 2026, another tree-planting campaign was held at “Beylik Gardens” in Beylik village, Lachin District, to mark the sixth anniversary of Victory Day.

Held at the initiative and with the financial support of the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF), with organizational support from the Office of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin District and the “Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Lachin District” public legal entity, the campaign was attended by Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin District; Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund; employees of Regional Forestry Center No. 12 of the Forest Development Service under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Garagol State Nature Reserve of the Republic of Azerbaijan; as well as senior representatives of other government bodies operating in the area, environmental activists and district residents.

The event opened with a minute of silence in honor of the cherished memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland.

Speaking at the event, Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin District, stated that Victory Day held exceptional significance in the history of the Azerbaijani people and that this historic Victory was a triumph of the strength of our state, the unity of our people and our national will. He emphasized that the Victory achieved under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Mr. Ilham Aliyev, had not only ensured the restoration of our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity but also laid the foundation for a new stage of development in the liberated territories.

Masim Mammadov noted that the tree-planting campaign held in Lachin to mark Victory Day was an expression of respect for our historic Victory and the cherished memory of our martyrs. According to him, alongside restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, protecting natural resources, restoring ecological balance and expanding green spaces were also of great importance. These initiatives help preserve Lachin’s natural environment and create a healthy, sustainable living environment for future generations.

In his remarks, Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund, noted that Victory Day was a significant date embodying the heroism, unity and national solidarity of our people.

Emphasizing that honoring the memory of our martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity was a moral duty for each of us, the Chairman of the Executive Board stated that the achievements of the historic Victory were reflected today both in the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts underway in the liberated territories under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and in the restoration of ecological balance and expansion of green spaces in these areas.

Stressing that support for Garabagh’s revival, environmental protection and sustainable development held an important place in the Fund’s activities, Rahman Hajiyev stated that every tree planted during the Victory Day tree-planting campaign in Lachin was a contribution to the future of the liberated lands, a healthier environment and a green future for Garabagh.

Following the speeches, the tree-planting campaign began. As part of this project, implemented with financial support from the Karabakh Revival Fund, a total of 1,280 fruit trees and 400 grapevine seedlings were planted across a 2.8-hectare site equipped with a modern drip irrigation system to enrich Lachin’s natural environment, expand green belts and improve environmental conditions in the area.

It should be recalled that on April 11, 2026, during a tree-planting campaign held as part of the project’s first phase, 700 fruit trees were planted with the participation of Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin District; Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund; as well as senior representatives of government bodies operating in the area, environmental activists and local residents.

The project aims to support the restoration of Lachin’s rich natural environment and historic horticultural traditions, expand green spaces in the area, contribute to preserving ecological balance and restore “Beylik Gardens” as a well-maintained space rich in greenery.

It should be noted that Beylik village, part of the Zabukh village administrative territorial district in Lachin District, was historically known for its fertile soil and the famous “Beylik Gardens,” comprising various types of fruit trees. During the 30-year occupation, these areas were subjected to ecological terror, and the village’s historic green cover was completely destroyed.

Following its liberation from occupation by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on December 1, 2020, the village was completely rebuilt, and residential infrastructure meeting modern standards was established. Individual houses, internal roads and social facilities were built, and electricity, water, gas and communications lines were installed. Following the completion of construction and development work, the phased resettlement of residents to Beylik village began.

It should be noted that on May 27, 2025, during his visit to Lachin District, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with residents who had relocated to Beylik village and presented them with the keys to their homes. At that time, 38 families (153 people) were resettled in the village. Currently, 89 families (363 people) live in Beylik village.