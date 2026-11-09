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Azerbaijan represented by a large delegation at COP31 in Antalya - PHOTO

1news Staff12:55 - Today
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Azerbaijan represented by a large delegation at COP31 in Antalya - PHOTO

The 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) has begun its work in Turkey.

As Report informs, the summit is taking place in Antalya on a territory covering 1.1 million square meters.

Azerbaijan is represented at COP31 by a large delegation. In organizing the current international forum, the country's successful experience gained during the holding of COP29 in Baku is being actively applied.

The summit is being held under the chairmanship of Turkey's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum. It is also planned to hold a so-called "COP of action," aimed at ensuring practical steps on the part of states.

A distinctive feature of the climate forum has been the unique dual governance system, applied for the first time in the history of the UN: Turkey holds the overall presidency and organization of the summit, while Australia acts as the "president of negotiations." This diplomatic model was agreed upon by the parties at the previous COP30 summit in Brazil.

The large-scale event in Antalya is expected to attract about 100,000 foreign delegates, while the total number of visitors will reach 1.5 million people.

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