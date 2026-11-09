Ilham Aliyev congratulates the King of Cambodia on Independence Day

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on the national holiday — Independence Day.

The head of state's congratulatory letter reads:

"We are pleased with the steady development of relations between Azerbaijan and Cambodia. The recent official visit of Prime Minister Mr. Hun Manet to our country opened a new page in interstate ties and created a favorable basis for expanding cooperation.

I believe that the Azerbaijani-Cambodian friendly ties, built on a solid foundation, will continue to develop and strengthen in the interests of the two peoples.

On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Cambodia lasting well-being and prosperity."