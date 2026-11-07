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Head of Zelensky's office to pay a fine for speaking Russian

1news Staff20:00 - Today
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Head of Zelensky's office to pay a fine for speaking Russian

The head of the Office of the President (OP) of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, will pay a fine for using the Russian language during the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by RBC-Ukraine, citing a Facebook post by the commissioner for the protection of the state language, Olena Ivanovska.

Ivanovska commented on the resonance surrounding the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, in particular the use of the Russian language by the head of the Office of the President. She called for not escalating public discussion, but rather waiting for the results of the procedures provided for by law.

According to her, state oversight in this case is ongoing. Communication has already been conducted with the participant in the incident, which, as the official noted, took place without unnecessary publicity and within the legal framework.

Ivanovska also stated that Budanov acknowledged the fact of the violation without attempting to justify it or avoid responsibility. Now the head of the OP is obliged to pay the fine within the established time frame.

Separately, the ombudsman drew attention to society's reaction. She emphasized that the law on the state language should fulfill its function, and not become a reason for division or agitation on social networks.

"Each of us, in stressful, everyday or extreme circumstances, can slip up, but the maturity of a society is measured by the ability to acknowledge this and bear responsibility," she emphasized.

In her view, in this story the incident should be settled in a legal way — through recording the violation and fulfilling the requirements provided for by law, and not through public condemnation on social networks.

Unrest in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

As a reminder, on November 2, Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv found itself at the center of a scandalous conflict near a military unit of the National Guard.

On that day, people began to gather near the building, claiming that servicemen who had left their units without authorization were allegedly being tortured in the building's basements. The indignation of those gathered quickly escalated into a confrontation with fights and crowding, which lasted until late in the evening.

The court has already remanded several participants in the incident into custody. In particular, a preventive measure in the form of detention was chosen for Valentyna Moloda, who is considered one of the main participants in the unrest, as well as for Tetiana Kyreieva, suspected of obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces and organizing clashes.

Viktor Yen, who arrived at the military facility together with Moloda on November 2, also ended up in custody. According to the investigation, he was the driver of an ambulance. The court sentenced him to two months in custody without the right to post bail.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers continue to identify all those involved in the unrest. The police, together with the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), have already identified 130 people who may be connected to what happened in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

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