Samvel Karapetyan Detained Again in Yerevan - UPDATED

In Armenia, officers of the National Security Service (NSS) have taken into custody Samvel Karapetyan, leader of the "Strong Armenia" party, according to news.am.

Since early this morning, investigators from the Investigative Committee have been conducting searches at the homes of Samvel Karapetyan and Narek Karapetyan, head of the parliamentary faction of the "Strong Armenia" bloc.

It is also reported that Vardan Makaryan, a member of the Board of Directors of "Electric Networks", has been detained. Makaryan, who previously headed the staff of Serzh Sargsyan and served as acting head of Armen Sarkissian's staff, was detained, as reported by MakaryanNews.

The man was detained during searches conducted at the homes of the Karapetyans and individuals connected to them.

09:55

Investigators from Armenia's Investigative Committee have been conducting searches since early morning at the homes of the leader of the "Powerful Armenia" party, Samvel Karapetyan, and the head of the parliamentary faction of the same name, Narek Karapetyan.

This was reported by Armenian media.

Searches are also being carried out at other addresses linked to the Karapetyan family.

It should be noted that Samvel Karapetyan came to the attention of law enforcement agencies on June 17, 2025. For a year and a half now he has been under arrest (currently under house arrest), and the case is being heard in the Anti-Corruption Court.