 Niagara Falls illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag - VIDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Niagara Falls illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag - VIDEO

1news Staff13:00 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Niagara Falls illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag - VIDEO

The world-famous Niagara Falls was illuminated in the colors of the state flag of Azerbaijan.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to a post by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Canada on the social network X.

It is noted that the illumination of the falls in blue, red, and green tones was timed to coincide with the celebration of November 8 - Victory Day and November 9 - National Flag Day.

Share:
1052

In focus

Opinion

Symbols of brotherhood: Shusha, Victory Day, and the answer of Aliyev and Erdogan to attempts to split the unity of Baku and Ankara

Politics

Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev awards Dragan Vladisavljevic the Order of Friendship

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

Society

The series "Vivant" has boosted tourist flow from Japan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Niagara Falls illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag - VIDEO

Azerbaijan represented by a large delegation at COP31 in Antalya - PHOTO

Nvidia chief admits relationship with suspected Chinese spy: “I owe my family and all of you an apology”

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Strong wind expected in Baku — Warning

Has Pavel Durov visited Azerbaijan again? - VIDEO

Azerbaijani citizens put on the wanted list detained on the territory of Georgia

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Latest news

A new breath of strategic alliance: Shusha once again becomes a symbol of the unbreakable brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey

Today, 16:25

Mesut Özil added to the database of the Mirotvorets website

Today, 16:15

Olympic judo champion Riner to run for president of France

Today, 16:00

Özgür Özel congratulated Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Victory Day

Today, 15:50

Pashinyan will travel to Turkey

Today, 15:40

3 Killed, Several Injured in Explosion at Izmir Plant – PHOTO – VIDEO – UPDATED

Today, 15:25

"They liberated Karabakh." Ilham Aliyev introduces heroes of the Patriotic War to Erdogan - VIDEO

Today, 15:08

The series "Vivant" has boosted tourist flow from Japan to Azerbaijan - PHOTO - VIDEO

Today, 15:00

Erdogan: No one is capable of overshadowing the brotherhood between Turkey and Azerbaijan

Today, 14:30

Ilham Aliyev awards Dragan Vladisavljevic the Order of Friendship

Today, 14:22

EU files lawsuit against IBM, Atos and Leonardo

Today, 14:10

Media: Maduro turns to religion and philosophy in U.S. prison

Today, 14:10

Trump said Air Force pilots told him about fast-flying UFOs

Today, 14:00

November 8: The victory that changed geopolitics

Today, 13:45

Criminal proceedings initiated over brawl in Armenia's parliament

Today, 13:20

Niagara Falls illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag - VIDEO

Today, 13:00

Azerbaijan represented by a large delegation at COP31 in Antalya - PHOTO

Today, 12:55

Former Armenian defense minister summoned to the Prosecutor General's Office

Today, 12:45

Iran calls negotiations with the U.S. impossible amid blockade and war

Today, 12:33

Ilham Aliyev congratulates the King of Cambodia on Independence Day

Today, 12:25
All news