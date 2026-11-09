Niagara Falls illuminated in the colors of the Azerbaijani flag - VIDEO
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The world-famous Niagara Falls was illuminated in the colors of the state flag of Azerbaijan.
This was reported by 1news.az with reference to a post by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Canada on the social network X.
It is noted that the illumination of the falls in blue, red, and green tones was timed to coincide with the celebration of November 8 - Victory Day and November 9 - National Flag Day.
Niagara Falls, the world-famous natural landmark, was illuminated in the colours of the Azerbaijani flag on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day and November 9 – National Flag Day. https://t.co/LvXUKOwo0S — Azerbaijan in Canada (@AzEmbCanada) November 9, 2026
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