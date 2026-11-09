 Man who carried out terrorist attack in Poland dies in hospital | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Man who carried out terrorist attack in Poland dies in hospital

1news Staff10:55 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Man who carried out terrorist attack in Poland dies in hospital

The man who carried out the terrorist attack in Krakow has died in the hospital.

This was reported by the police of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship on the social network Facebook.

"We would like to inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died this morning in the hospital," the post states.

Read on the topic:

Death toll in Krakow shooting rises to six, 15 people injured - UPDATED - VIDEO

In Poland, suspect in mass shooting may have killed three relatives

Share:
571

In focus

Opinion

Symbols of brotherhood: Shusha, Victory Day, and the answer of Aliyev and Erdogan to attempts to split the unity of Baku and Ankara

Society

Nvidia chief admits relationship with suspected Chinese spy: “I owe my family and all of you an apology”

Politics

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day - PHOTO

Society

Tree-Planting Campaign Held at Lachin’s “Beylik Gardens” with KRF Funding - PHOTO

World

Media: Ukraine faces a terrible humanitarian catastrophe this coming winter

Media: Le Pen to propose abolishing the EU diplomatic service if she wins the election

Man who carried out terrorist attack in Poland dies in hospital

Turkey to launch AI system to detect violations in the media

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Head of Zelensky's office to pay a fine for speaking Russian

U.S. serviceman killed during exercises in Japan

U.S. intelligence agencies have reduced the sharing of intelligence with Congress under Trump

First vote results in the elections presented in the U.S.

Latest news

Symbols of brotherhood: Shusha, Victory Day, and the answer of Aliyev and Erdogan to attempts to split the unity of Baku and Ankara

Today, 12:13

Nvidia chief admits relationship with suspected Chinese spy: “I owe my family and all of you an apology”

Today, 11:40

Media: Ukraine faces a terrible humanitarian catastrophe this coming winter

Today, 11:35

Media: Le Pen to propose abolishing the EU diplomatic service if she wins the election

Today, 11:17

Man who carried out terrorist attack in Poland dies in hospital

Today, 10:55

Stabbing at a party at Jamie Foxx's house - VIDEO

Today, 10:42

EU congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day

Today, 10:35

Turkey to launch AI system to detect violations in the media

Today, 10:25

Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day - PHOTO

Today, 10:10

Cuba prepares for a possible U.S. military operation

Today, 09:50

Trump hopes to go to heaven after death

Today, 09:35

Moldova completely abandons gas purchases from Russia

Today, 09:28

Trump said Ukraine's borders may change

Today, 09:10

Trump says he will sign a "huge" number of pardons before leaving office

Today, 09:03

Trump: Rubio could be among the candidates for U.S. president in 2028

Today, 08:50

About 20,000 foreign criminals await deportation in the United Kingdom

Today, 08:40

Georgian media widely covered the meeting of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey - PHOTO

Today, 08:35

Climate conference COP31 kicks off in Antalya today

Today, 08:27

Media: 14 people killed in a building fire in China

Today, 08:25

U.S. secretary of state calls Iran's demands unrealistic and outrageous

Today, 08:23
All news