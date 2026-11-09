Man who carried out terrorist attack in Poland dies in hospital

The man who carried out the terrorist attack in Krakow has died in the hospital.

This was reported by the police of the Lesser Poland Voivodeship on the social network Facebook.

"We would like to inform you that the perpetrator of the tragic events died this morning in the hospital," the post states.

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