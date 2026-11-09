"They liberated Karabakh." Ilham Aliyev introduces heroes of the Patriotic War to Erdogan - VIDEO

The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met with Azerbaijani servicemen on November 8.

The head of the Azerbaijani state invited the heroes of the Patriotic War onto the stage.

Introducing to his Turkish counterpart the servicemen awarded the "Qarabağ" and "Zəfər" orders, the Azerbaijani leader emphasized: "It was they who taught the enemy a lesson."

The heads of state and the first ladies took commemorative photographs with the heroes.