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Criminal proceedings initiated over brawl in Armenia's parliament

1news Staff13:20 - Today
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Criminal proceedings initiated over brawl in Armenia's parliament

Criminal proceedings have been initiated over the incident that took place on October 29 in the building of the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the proceedings were initiated under point 1 of part 2 of Article 297 (hooliganism committed by a group of persons) and part 3 of Article 452 of the Criminal Code of Armenia (use of violence against an official or a person close to him with the aim of interfering with his lawful official or political activity).

The brawl occurred between lawmakers from the ruling party and the opposition. Right in the session hall, during speeches, the deputies attacked each other and exchanged blows.

The Speaker of the National Assembly at first did not announce a break so that the participants in the conflict would take their seats. About 10 minutes later, when the situation escalated, he was forced to announce a break. The brawl continued in the corridor of the parliament building as well.

Source: news.am

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