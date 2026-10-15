 Death toll from school roof collapse in Pakistan rises to 29 - PHOTO - UPDATED | 1news.az
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Death toll from school roof collapse in Pakistan rises to 29 - PHOTO - UPDATED

1news Staff11:46 - Today
Death toll from school roof collapse in Pakistan rises to 29 - PHOTO - UPDATED

28 children and 1 adult were killed when the roof of a private school collapsed in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar.

This was reported by Geo TV channel, citing a local medical facility.

Earlier, 17 casualties had been reported.

10:45

At least 17 children were killed and 20 injured when the roof of a private school collapsed in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan.

This was reported by the television channel Geo TV, citing a local medical facility.

The incident occurred in the Dir Colony area. Search and rescue operations are under way at the scene.

Source: TASS

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