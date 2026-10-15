Pashinyan hopes to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan hopes to sign and ratify a peace treaty with Baku before 2031, he said during a government session.

According to him, signing a peace treaty with Azerbaijan is one of the most important issues for the government and for Pashinyan personally, Sputnik Armenia reports.

"I have personally set myself the task, a specific timetable — to reach a resolution of the issue before 2031. Naturally, this is also the task of the government and of our political team as a whole, but I, as prime minister, also consider it very important from the point of view of my personal agenda," Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan noted that he sees such a possibility, otherwise he would not raise this topic.

On August 8, 2025, following a meeting of the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan, with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, a declaration was adopted on the initialing by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers of the agreed text of an agreement on establishing peace and interstate relations between the two countries.