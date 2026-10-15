Ilham Aliyev signs decree on the establishment of the "Digital Communications" information system

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on the establishment of the "Digital Communications" information system and the regulation of a number of related issues.

With the aim of raising the level of administration and user satisfaction in the fields of telecommunications and postal communications, as well as ensuring the digitalization of the services provided, the head of state ordered the establishment of the "Digital Communications" information system (DCIS) and the approval of the Regulations on this system.

The document notes that the "Digital Communications" information system, through the use of digital technologies, including information and communication technologies, ensures regulation and supervision in the fields of information and communication technologies and communications (telecommunications and postal communications), as well as the efficiency, effectiveness, and transparency of interaction with central and local executive authorities, legal entities in state ownership and legal entities whose controlling block of shares (stakes) belongs to the state, public legal entities established on behalf of the state, and other budget organizations, local self-government bodies, and other individuals and legal entities. The system also ensures the systematization and accessibility of the services provided and the data stored in the DCIS.

The functions of the owner of the DCIS are carried out by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the functions of the operator by the Information and Communication Technologies Agency under this ministry.

The head of state instructed the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport to take the necessary measures for the formation and maintenance of the DCIS, the organization of its activities, and its further development; to take measures for the placement, maintenance, and improvement of the DCIS in the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) in accordance with the "Government Cloud" (G-cloud) Concept, as well as for the inclusion of the DCIS in the "Unified Register of State Information Resources, Systems, and Electronic Services" and the state register of personal data information systems; and, together with the state bodies (institutions) that are the primary sources of data, to take the necessary measures to ensure the receipt of this data through the E-Government Information System within six months.