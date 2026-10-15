Service members of the Italian Armed Forces are on a visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

In accordance with the plan of bilateral military cooperation between the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Italian Republic for 2026, an expert meeting in the field of search and rescue activities was held in Baku.

As 1news.az was told by the Ministry of Defense, a group of service members of the Armed Forces of the Italian Republic arrived in our country to participate in the meeting.

As part of the visit, the guests visited the base of the Azerbaijani Air Force, where they familiarized themselves with the aviation equipment and flight assets in service, as well as with the daily activities of the service members and the conditions of their service.