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Azerbaijan denies reports of hijab ban in medical institutions

1news Staff08:55 - Today
Azerbaijan denies reports of hijab ban in medical institutions

Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council and the Ministry of Health have issued a joint statement in connection with the spread on social media and in messaging apps of a forged document about allegedly introduced restrictions on wearing the hijab in medical institutions.

The statement notes that the circulated letter, which is attributed to the Ministry of Health, is a forgery. The agency did not adopt such a document and did not give medical institutions any corresponding instructions.

Presenting the forged letter as an official document misleads the public and constitutes disinformation.

Azerbaijan's Media and Broadcasting Council called on the mass media and social media users to verify the accuracy of information through official sources, not to distribute the forged document as genuine, and not to contribute to the spread of disinformation.

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