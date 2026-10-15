Yelo Bank closes Q3 2026 with growth

Yelo Bank has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

Over the nine months, the Bank generated a net profit of AZN 17.3 million, expanded its assets and loan portfolio, and strengthened its capital indicators.

Since the beginning of the year, the loan portfolio has grown by AZN 61.2 million to AZN 1.15 billion. Business loans accounted for the bulk of this growth. Supporting the real sector remains a priority for the Bank, and the business loan portfolio increased by AZN 46.9 million to AZN 721 million. The consumer loan portfolio grew by AZN 14.4 million since the beginning of the year to AZN 430 million.

Thanks to the attractive deposit terms offered by the Bank, individual deposits increased by AZN 15 million since the beginning of the year to AZN 946 million. The total deposit portfolio stood at AZN 1.09 billion at the end of the quarter. Over the same period, the Bank’s total assets grew by AZN 43 million to AZN 1.56 billion.

Income also maintained its growth momentum. Interest income rose by 17.4% year-on-year to AZN 154 million, while net interest income increased by 8.8% to AZN 88 million. Non-interest income amounted to AZN 7 million.

The Bank’s capital base has strengthened as well. Total capital increased by approximately AZN 14 million since the beginning of the year to AZN 189 million. The total capital adequacy ratio stands at 14.35% and the Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 11.69%. Both ratios exceed regulatory requirements and have increased compared to the beginning of the year.

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