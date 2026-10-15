Zelensky announces resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Defense Forces will resume strikes on Russian oil refineries after the United States restricted intelligence sharing and the operation of the Starlink satellite internet for the military in Ukraine.

Zelensky said this in an interview with the Financial Times in London.

"The ban [on strikes on oil refineries] has been lifted. We are done with that," Zelensky stated.

He noted that for three days Ukraine had not carried out strikes on Russia's energy sector as part of the "energy truce" announced by Donald Trump. During the same period, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy facilities.

Zelensky also rejected reports that the outages of the Starlink satellite communication terminals, which hampered the Ukrainian military's operations to strike Russian military facilities, were of a technical nature. According to him, it was a manifestation of "political will."