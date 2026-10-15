 Zelensky announces resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Zelensky announces resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries

1news Staff09:40 - Today
Zelensky announces resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Defense Forces will resume strikes on Russian oil refineries after the United States restricted intelligence sharing and the operation of the Starlink satellite internet for the military in Ukraine.

Zelensky said this in an interview with the Financial Times in London.

"The ban [on strikes on oil refineries] has been lifted. We are done with that," Zelensky stated.

He noted that for three days Ukraine had not carried out strikes on Russia's energy sector as part of the "energy truce" announced by Donald Trump. During the same period, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy facilities.

Zelensky also rejected reports that the outages of the Starlink satellite communication terminals, which hampered the Ukrainian military's operations to strike Russian military facilities, were of a technical nature. According to him, it was a manifestation of "political will."

Share:
641

In focus

President's Diary

Baku hosts 7th CICA Summit - PHOTO

Politics

Pashinyan hopes to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031

Politics

Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO

Society

Azerbaijan denies reports of hijab ban in medical institutions

World

Death toll from school roof collapse in Pakistan rises to 29 - PHOTO - UPDATED

Trump calls for keeping an eye on AI so that it doesn't become 'too super'

Russia expects to begin construction of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran in 2027

The U.S. proposed to Europe a partial unfreezing of Russian assets

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Rutte: NATO may "adjust" its positions on defense issues in the Black Sea

AP: Maduro's wife suffered a heart attack in prison

The U.S., the U.K. and 27 other countries issue statement against Iran

New Nobel Peace Prize 2026 laureate announced - PHOTO

Latest news

Baku hosts 7th CICA Summit - PHOTO

Today, 11:52

Pashinyan hopes to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031

Today, 11:50

Death toll from school roof collapse in Pakistan rises to 29 - PHOTO - UPDATED

Today, 11:46

Trump calls for keeping an eye on AI so that it doesn't become 'too super'

Today, 11:35

Service members of the Italian Armed Forces are on a visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

Today, 11:27

Russia expects to begin construction of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran in 2027

Today, 11:20

Armenian foreign minister does not rule out an exchange of former enclaves with Azerbaijan

Today, 11:10

The U.S. proposed to Europe a partial unfreezing of Russian assets

Today, 11:03

The U.S. could use the "mother of all bombs" against Iran

Today, 10:20

Azerbaijani oil falls by almost $4

Today, 10:14

Yelo Bank closes Q3 2026 with growth

Today, 10:07

Zelensky announces resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries

Today, 09:40

The president of Turkmenistan arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Today, 09:03

Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO

Today, 09:00

Azerbaijan denies reports of hijab ban in medical institutions

Today, 08:55

Media: U.S. may ease sanctions on vessels that transported oil from Russia

Today, 08:50

Trump is confident that Canada will become part of the U.S.

Today, 08:42

Media: Saudi Arabia has moved nearly 100 aircraft out of Riyadh airport

Today, 08:38

Azerbaijan calls on the UN to pay attention to the mine threat

Today, 08:35

Eight U.S. states file lawsuits against OpenAI

Today, 08:20
All news