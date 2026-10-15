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Trump calls for keeping an eye on AI so that it doesn't become 'too super'

1news Staff11:35 - Today
Trump calls for keeping an eye on AI so that it doesn't become 'too super'

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that the development of artificial intelligence needs to be watched, since it could become "too super."

He said this at a campaign rally in Bullhead City, Arizona, on October 14. A transcript of the speech was published by Roll Call.

"It's superintelligence. Sometimes it can become too 'super' — that's what we need to keep an eye on. You know, you have to keep an eye on it. But it's not artificial, it's quite real," the American president said.

Trump also stated that the United States is ahead of China and other countries in this field. In his opinion, the name "artificial intelligence" does not reflect the essence of the technology, which is why he prefers to call it "superintelligence."

Earlier, Trump had opposed tightening control over artificial intelligence. In September, he rejected calls to slow down the development of the technology because of security threats and called fears that AI could destroy humanity a myth. The president explained his position by the need to maintain the U.S. advantage over China in the technology race.

However, he did not propose abandoning oversight entirely. At the end of September, Trump and the heads of the largest technology companies signed an agreement on monitoring AI safety. It provides for internal monitoring of models, independent audits, and the creation of committees on boards of directors. According to the president, the industry needs certain "guardrails," but they should not turn into large-scale government regulation.

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