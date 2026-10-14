Downpours turn streets into rivers in Istanbul: woman swept away by water — PHOTO — VIDEO

Heavy downpours in Istanbul have led to large-scale flooding, with water inundating streets, underpasses, residential buildings and shops, while traffic has been disrupted.

In the Esenyurt district, a woman who was swept off the street by a torrent of water was rescued at the last moment by local residents.

As the Turkish newspaper Sabah reports, torrential rains hit the city on the morning of October 14 following warnings from Turkey's General Directorate of Meteorology.

In a number of districts, roads were flooded, and motorists had difficulty getting through the water-filled stretches.

The most intense precipitation was recorded in the districts of Beykoz, Sarıyer, Eyüpsultan, Arnavutköy, Başakşehir, Sultangazi and Büyükçekmece.

One of the most dangerous incidents occurred in the Esenyurt district, where a woman was caught by a stream of water. People who were nearby rushed to help the victim. They managed to pull the woman out of the water.

According to authorities, the adverse weather conditions will persist until the afternoon of October 17. Amid the rains, air temperatures will drop 4 to 6 degrees below the seasonal norm.

Source: Sabah