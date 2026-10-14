 Downpours turn streets into rivers in Istanbul: woman swept away by water — PHOTO — VIDEO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Downpours turn streets into rivers in Istanbul: woman swept away by water — PHOTO — VIDEO

1news Staff16:22 - Today
Downpours turn streets into rivers in Istanbul: woman swept away by water — PHOTO — VIDEO

Heavy downpours in Istanbul have led to large-scale flooding, with water inundating streets, underpasses, residential buildings and shops, while traffic has been disrupted.

In the Esenyurt district, a woman who was swept off the street by a torrent of water was rescued at the last moment by local residents.

As the Turkish newspaper Sabah reports, torrential rains hit the city on the morning of October 14 following warnings from Turkey's General Directorate of Meteorology.

In a number of districts, roads were flooded, and motorists had difficulty getting through the water-filled stretches.

The most intense precipitation was recorded in the districts of Beykoz, Sarıyer, Eyüpsultan, Arnavutköy, Başakşehir, Sultangazi and Büyükçekmece.

One of the most dangerous incidents occurred in the Esenyurt district, where a woman was caught by a stream of water. People who were nearby rushed to help the victim. They managed to pull the woman out of the water.

According to authorities, the adverse weather conditions will persist until the afternoon of October 17. Amid the rains, air temperatures will drop 4 to 6 degrees below the seasonal norm.

Source: Sabah

Share:
1378

In focus

Politics

Paris is not ready to abandon confrontational rhetoric in relations with Baku — Foreign Ministry

Politics

Isaac Herzog arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Society

Media and Broadcasting Council Accuses Iranian TV Channel of Spreading Disinformation About Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Society

Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets new tariffs for card-to-card transfers and more - DETAILS

World

Trump administration appoints new ambassador to combat human trafficking

Israel approves $300 million for urgent purchase of helicopters from the U.S.

IRGC says Tehran is ready for a possible U.S. attack and warns of retaliatory measures

U.S. senators appeal to Trump with a request about Russia

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Trial of Katy Perry's ex-husband in rape case begins

Houthis attack the world's largest oil field

The U.S. will never allow a military conflict between Turkey and Greece, Rubio promises

AP: Maduro's wife suffered a heart attack in prison

Latest news

Draft decisions and statements to be adopted at the 7th CICA Summit reviewed - PHOTO

Today, 18:00

FC Tractor to Azerbaijan's critics: "Why do you stay silent when it comes to Iran?"

Today, 17:35

Trump administration appoints new ambassador to combat human trafficking

Today, 17:10

Lavrov arrives in Baku

Today, 17:05

Devlet Bahçeli: Relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are one of the strongest pillars of strengthening the Turkic world

Today, 17:00

Unibank Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter

Today, 16:42

Israel approves $300 million for urgent purchase of helicopters from the U.S.

Today, 16:40

IRGC says Tehran is ready for a possible U.S. attack and warns of retaliatory measures

Today, 16:35

Isaac Herzog arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 16:30

U.S. senators appeal to Trump with a request about Russia

Today, 16:25

Downpours turn streets into rivers in Istanbul: woman swept away by water — PHOTO — VIDEO

Today, 16:22

Authorities seek to confiscate $600,000 in property from Armenian lawmaker

Today, 16:15

Armenia and Russia to create a working group to resolve railway operation issues

Today, 16:00

Laos to become the 29th member state of CICA - PHOTO

Today, 15:50

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia visits Milli Majlis - PHOTO

Today, 15:25

Emomali Rahmon to take part in CICA summit in Baku

Today, 15:20

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan receives President of Laos - PHOTO

Today, 15:00

Trump fights a tiger - VIDEO

Today, 14:53

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 14:42

Vietnam's vice president arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Today, 14:38
All news