The U.S. could use the "mother of all bombs" against Iran

The United States is considering striking Iran with the ultra-powerful GBU-43/B (MOAB) high-explosive aerial bomb, unofficially known as the "mother of all bombs."

This was reported by the CNN television network, citing sources.

According to their information, the Islamic republic's energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities could come under attack if U.S. President Donald Trump orders the resumption of hostilities. The MOAB weighs more than 9.5 tons and is the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. Armed Forces' arsenal, CNN notes. The effectiveness of its use is in doubt in terms of achieving the strategic goals declared by U.S. President Donald Trump, however, as CNN points out, it would mark a significant escalation in the U.S. conflict with the Islamic republic.

Trump ordered the military to develop additional plans for strikes on Iran, including "a lot of energy infrastructure" on the list of targets and providing for the potential use of the MOAB, one of the network's sources said. According to another of its unnamed interlocutors, the U.S. Armed Forces plan to strike Iranian nuclear facilities and a site near Natanz, allegedly hidden under Mount Kolang Gaz La. "The president, unfortunately, has found himself in a situation where he is practically forced to do something, but without munitions that are designed to strike at such a depth <...> one has to pay attention to the psychological effect, for which the MOAB is quite suitable," one of the sources told CNN.

It is noted that, in the opinion of many members of the American administration, the only way to achieve victory over Iran is to conduct a large-scale operation involving ground troops, but this could lead to the deaths of thousands of American service members. The Pentagon is studying all options for action, including this one, but so far no one in the administration is insisting on a ground operation. Trump has also made it clear that he is not interested in sending American troops to Iran, the television network indicated.