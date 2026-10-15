Armenian foreign minister does not rule out an exchange of former enclaves with Azerbaijan

Armenia does not rule out an exchange of former enclaves with Azerbaijan.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said this in response to a question from Sputnik Armenia.

According to him, there are various options for resolving the issue of the former enclaves, and the sides are approaching the matter constructively.

"I do not want to prejudge any agreement, but I can say that if something is to be transferred to another state out of Armenia's internationally recognized territory of 29,743 square kilometers and something is to be received, that is, if there is to be a change of territory, then this is a question that requires a nationwide vote. And that is how it will be, it is impossible to avoid this," Mirzoyan said.

In his opinion, an exchange of enclaves is one of the options for a solution, but not the only one.

"That is, commensurate territories could theoretically be transferred. I can say that there is a constructive approach on their side as well. What will the result be? It will be put to a vote," Mirzoyan said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that in order to ensure peace, there should be no enclaves and exclaves on either side of the border. Armenia and Azerbaijan must exchange territories of correspondingly exact sizes, he said.