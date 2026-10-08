The U.S. will never allow a military conflict between Turkey and Greece, Rubio promises

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio considers a military conflict between Turkey and Greece over their disagreements concerning the Aegean Sea unthinkable and promises that the United States will never allow it. The U.S. secretary of state said this in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Rubio was asked whether the United States undertakes to intervene in the event of an escalation in relations between Greece and Turkey in the Aegean Sea or on Cyprus, and whether it would prevent a sharp deterioration. «It seems unthinkable to me that such a thing could happen,» Rubio answered. «These are two allies and two NATO partners — so it simply cannot happen.»

«This would not benefit anyone,» the secretary of state continued. «It would not benefit Turkey or Greece, but it would also not benefit the United States. Therefore, instead of even thinking about it, I would simply say that for me it is unthinkable, something that we would never allow, and I do not believe it will happen,» the secretary of state added.

Source: TASS