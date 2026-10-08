AP: Maduro's wife suffered a heart attack in prison

Cilia Flores, the wife of captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, suffered a heart attack in an American prison.

This was reported by the Associated Press, citing Flores' lawyers.

Representatives of the 69-year-old Flores stated that the defendant suffered a heart attack in July. They note that Flores has heart problems that cannot be treated in prison conditions. During her time in custody, Flores has also lost 11 kg.

The lawyers added that they will seek the defendant's transfer to house arrest.

On January 3, the United States attacked civilian and military facilities in Venezuela, captured Maduro and his wife and took them out of the country. On January 5, they appeared before the federal court for the Southern District of New York. They are charged with involvement in drug trafficking. Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty. The functions of the head of state in Venezuela are being performed by authorized President Delcy Rodriguez, who under Maduro held the post of executive vice president of the republic.