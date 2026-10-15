Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.
As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the social network X.
Happening now: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of #Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 @Bayramov_Jeyhun welcomes Wang Yi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China 🇨🇳 @AzerbaijanMFA during his working visit to #Baku, #Azerbaijan. https://t.co/gzKmNI2hP1— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) October 15, 2026
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