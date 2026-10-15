 Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO

1news Staff09:00 - Today
Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO

Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on the social network X.

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