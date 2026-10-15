The U.S. proposed to Europe a partial unfreezing of Russian assets

U.S. President's special envoy Steve Witkoff and American businessman Jared Kushner proposed to European Union representatives that Russian assets be partially unfrozen in order to restart negotiations on settling the Ukrainian conflict.

The Financial Times writes about this, citing its own sources.

The meeting took place last week in Miami. Witkoff and Kushner offered the delegations of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, as well as representatives of NATO and the EU, several options for unblocking Russian assets.

One of the mechanisms discussed was the creation of a special financial instrument under Washington's control.

According to the publication, the initiative was considered in the context of working out the terms of a peace agreement.

The European participants in the talks did not support the Americans' plan. At the same time, questions about the procedure for unblocking the assets and their further use remain on the agenda and continue to be worked through.