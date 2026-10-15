Armenia is unsure about the need to appoint a new special representative for normalizing relations with Turkey, and believes that the border between the two countries may open before the parties agree on the candidates for new negotiators.

This was stated by Armenia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Ararat Mirzoyan.

"Frankly speaking, the question is whether a new special representative is needed at all, since it may happen that the border will open before the candidates for the new special representatives are agreed upon," Mirzoyan said at a joint press conference with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Vice President of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis.

The Armenian minister noted that the process of normalizing Armenian-Turkish relations has matured to such an extent that a final and complete settlement can be reached at any moment. He noted that Armenia and Turkey maintain contacts almost daily, and negotiations are ongoing constantly.

The head of the Armenian foreign policy agency once again emphasized the importance of Turkey lifting the ban on the export of goods to Armenia, recalling that in the past, if a Turkish entrepreneur wanted to export something to Armenia, such an opportunity was not provided for.

Ararat Mirzoyan noted that an Armenian-Turkish business forum will be held in Armenia in the near future. He also said that the Turkish side is actively building a section of road in Kars — toward the border with Armenia.

Source: Sputnik Armenia