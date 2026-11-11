Average salary in Azerbaijan reaches 1,173 manats
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The average monthly nominal wage of hired employees in Azerbaijan rose by 7.8% in January–September compared with the same period last year, reaching 1,173 manats.
Report informs about this with reference to the State Statistical Committee.
A higher level of average salary was recorded in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, information and communication, professional, scientific and technical activities, as well as transportation and storage.
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