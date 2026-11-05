 Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

1news Staff14:52 - Today
Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

On November 5, 2026, the photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance,” jointly organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF) and Baku Metro CJSC, opened at Narimanov station of Baku Metro. The exhibition is dedicated to the 6th anniversary of Victory Day.

Based on materials from the book “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance,” commissioned by the Fund and written by renowned British author Graeme Wilson, the exhibition features photographs depicting the restoration and reconstruction work carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the liberated territories, the restoration of historical and cultural heritage, and Garabagh’s captivating natural landscapes and rare flora and fauna.

Displayed in both passageways of Narimanov station, the photo exhibition offers residents of the capital and visitors to the city an opportunity to see Garabagh as it is today and gain a visual insight into the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work underway in the region and the progress achieved.

This initiative by the Karabakh Revival Fund aims to raise awareness of the revival of the liberated territories, share Azerbaijan’s experience in restoration and reconstruction with a broad audience, and increase public interest in Garabagh’s cultural heritage and nature.

By scanning the QR codes on the photographs displayed at the exhibition, visitors can access the Fund’s official website to learn more about the restoration and reconstruction work in Garabagh and make a donation to support this process. The photo exhibition thus offers visitors an opportunity both to discover the story of Garabagh’s revival and to contribute to the region’s future development.

It should be recalled that this is the second exhibition project jointly implemented by the Karabakh Revival Fund and Baku Metro. The Fund’s earlier photo exhibition, “Urbicide in Karabakh,” was also displayed at Narimanov metro station for an extended period.

That exhibition was based on materials from the “Karabakh.Center” website, created by the Karabakh Revival Fund at the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It featured nearly 90 photographs of our cities and villages, as well as our historical, cultural and religious monuments, destroyed as a result of Armenian vandalism in Garabagh.

Share:
571

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of international event on innovation in governance

President's Diary

Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev awards media representatives

Opinion

Armenia on the path to autocracy: the opposition is being arrested, Europe turns a blind eye

Society

Finland sentences Azerbaijani citizen in cable sabotage case

Smart watches in Azerbaijan to be equated with mobile devices and subject to excise tax

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Has Pavel Durov visited Azerbaijan again? - VIDEO

More than 100 people detained over debts in Azerbaijan

SOCAR PETROLEUM and KFC Azerbaijan announce expansion of restaurant network at gas stations - PHOTO

A cruise liner will be launched between Moscow and Baku

Latest news

Aliyev signs decree creating Zangilan Agropark

Today, 16:29

Finland sentences Azerbaijani citizen in cable sabotage case

Today, 16:25

Ilham Aliyev awards media representatives

Today, 16:05

Smart watches in Azerbaijan to be equated with mobile devices and subject to excise tax

Today, 15:50

Armenia on the path to autocracy: the opposition is being arrested, Europe turns a blind eye

Today, 15:20

Italian foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 15:10

Cristiano Ronaldo announces the end of his career with the Portuguese national team - VIDEO

Today, 15:05

Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

Today, 14:52

Armenia's foreign minister believes Democrats in the U.S. are also interested in TRIPP

Today, 14:30

Russia to supply Iran with 90 missile launchers

Today, 14:20

Houthis demand $51 billion from Saudi Arabia

Today, 14:05

Passenger plane lands at military base in France over bomb threat

Today, 13:50

Armenia has exhausted its interests regarding the CSTO — prime minister

Today, 13:40

Pashinyan: Armenia is not preparing to leave the EAEU, but is creating an alternative

Today, 13:35

Why the fate of Russia’s seat in the Organization of Turkic States cannot be decided without Baku

Today, 13:33

Erdogan reveals plans to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 13:30

Yerevan counts on a "healing" of relations with Moscow

Today, 13:25

Azerbaijan plans to introduce hourly pay

Today, 13:05

Sugary carbonated and mineral drinks to become excisable goods in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:00

Pashinyan plans to visit Turkey

Today, 12:55
All news