Photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance” on display in Baku Metro

On November 5, 2026, the photo exhibition “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance,” jointly organized by the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF) and Baku Metro CJSC, opened at Narimanov station of Baku Metro. The exhibition is dedicated to the 6th anniversary of Victory Day.

Based on materials from the book “Revival of Karabakh: The Story of Azerbaijan’s Renaissance,” commissioned by the Fund and written by renowned British author Graeme Wilson, the exhibition features photographs depicting the restoration and reconstruction work carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in the liberated territories, the restoration of historical and cultural heritage, and Garabagh’s captivating natural landscapes and rare flora and fauna.

Displayed in both passageways of Narimanov station, the photo exhibition offers residents of the capital and visitors to the city an opportunity to see Garabagh as it is today and gain a visual insight into the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work underway in the region and the progress achieved.

This initiative by the Karabakh Revival Fund aims to raise awareness of the revival of the liberated territories, share Azerbaijan’s experience in restoration and reconstruction with a broad audience, and increase public interest in Garabagh’s cultural heritage and nature.

By scanning the QR codes on the photographs displayed at the exhibition, visitors can access the Fund’s official website to learn more about the restoration and reconstruction work in Garabagh and make a donation to support this process. The photo exhibition thus offers visitors an opportunity both to discover the story of Garabagh’s revival and to contribute to the region’s future development.

It should be recalled that this is the second exhibition project jointly implemented by the Karabakh Revival Fund and Baku Metro. The Fund’s earlier photo exhibition, “Urbicide in Karabakh,” was also displayed at Narimanov metro station for an extended period.

That exhibition was based on materials from the “Karabakh.Center” website, created by the Karabakh Revival Fund at the initiative of Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It featured nearly 90 photographs of our cities and villages, as well as our historical, cultural and religious monuments, destroyed as a result of Armenian vandalism in Garabagh.