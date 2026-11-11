TikTok removed about 600,000 videos in Azerbaijan - DETAILS

Keeping users safe remains a key priority for TikTok, the leading platform for creating and watching videos.

The company continues to improve its content moderation technology and regularly publishes Community Guidelines Enforcement Reports, setting out the measures it takes to protect users and support its creators.

TikTok has released a new Community Guidelines Enforcement Report summing up its user safety work for the second quarter of 2026 and describing new approaches to content moderation that make it possible to detect and remove videos violating the Community Guidelines faster, 1news.az reports citing TikTok's press service.

According to the report, in Azerbaijan over April-June 2026:

More than 570,000 videos were removed for violating the Community Guidelines;

99.6% of the removed videos were detected and taken down by the platform proactively, that is, before any user reports came in;

93.2% of the videos violating the Community Guidelines were removed within the first 24 hours of being posted.

Worldwide over the same period, TikTok removed:

More than 188 million videos violating the platform's requirements;

99.5% of the content was removed before any user reports came in. That is an all-time record;

92.7% of the content was removed within the first 24 hours of being posted.

TikTok continues to improve its content moderation technology, including through the use of artificial intelligence. In the second quarter of 2026, 97.4% of all videos worldwide were removed by automated systems, including technologies using artificial intelligence, the highest share in the platform's history. Developing such tools makes it possible to detect content violating the Community Guidelines more quickly and reduces the chance that users will see it. Specialists from TikTok's safety team also take part in moderation. They review more complex and disputed cases, including content flagged for review after user reports, and decide whether it needs to be restricted. If a violation is confirmed, the account owner receives a notification.

TikTok is also stepping up its fight against engagement manipulation and fake accounts. In the second quarter of 2026, the platform prevented the creation of more than 352 million fake accounts worldwide, and removed more than 6.2 billion fake likes, 2.7 billion fake followers and 190 million comments left from fake accounts. TikTok also blocked more than 7.5 billion attempts to artificially increase follower counts. To detect such violations, the platform is improving technologies that help counter engagement manipulation and prevent the popularity of creators and their videos from being artificially inflated.

"By publishing regular Community Guidelines Enforcement Reports, TikTok continues to ensure transparency in its work and to inform users about the measures aimed at creating a safe digital space for their creativity and communication," TikTok stresses.