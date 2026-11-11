Israel will oppose Macron's initiative

Israel intends to oppose French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative to create a new European military force in southern Lebanon that would replace the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing a diplomatic source.

According to Paris's proposal, the new multinational mission could include thousands of European troops. Its task would be to support Lebanon's armed forces after UNIFIL's mandate ends at the end of 2026.

However, the initiative has already run into difficulties. Italy, which previously supported the creation of an international coalition after the departure of the UN peacekeepers, is, according to sources, not prepared to send its troops to join the proposed mission. Washington is also considering an alternative option that does not call for the mandatory deployment of new military units.

In addition, questions remain about France's own ability to provide funding, personnel, and military resources for a new overseas mission. The final parameters of the possible European force — its size, powers, and the composition of participating countries — have not yet been determined.