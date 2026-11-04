Italian director Tinto Brass has died

Italian film director Tinto Brass has died in Rome at the age of 93.

His death was announced by his wife, Caterina Varzi, and his children, Bonifacio and Beatrice Brass, ANSA reports.

Although Tinto Brass began his career with experimental and avant-garde cinema, he later became one of the most recognizable directors of the erotic genre, and his films repeatedly provoked public debate and arguments about the limits of what is permissible on screen.

Tinto Brass won wide international fame with "Caligula", released in 1979, which became one of the most scandalous pictures in the history of cinema because of its explicit scenes and controversial content.

The cause of the Italian director's death has not yet been reported.

Felix Vishnevetsky