The second day of trilateral talks has begun in Abu Dhabi - UPDATED

reached the second day of trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

TASS correspondent reports.

10:35

The trilateral talks between representatives of Russia, Ukraine, and the United States in Abu Dhabi will continue at 12:00 local time (12:00 Baku time).

The first day of the talks lasted almost 4 hours.

The Russian delegation was headed by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. It also included Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergey Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, the head of the Main Directorate of the General Staff Igor Kostyukov, and the deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff Yuri Zhigarlovsky.

Ukraine's delegation was led by the head of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service Rustem Umerov. It included the head of the office of the president of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, his first deputy Serhiy Kyslytsya, the head of the Servant of the People party faction in the Verkhovna Rada David Arakhamia, as well as representatives of the military leadership.

The American side was represented by the president's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and the commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe General Alexus Grynkewich.

Source: RBC