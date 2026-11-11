Azerbaijani wine turns out to have an Armenian inscription - VIDEO

The inscription "Armenian Wine" was found on the cork of a bottle of Azerbaijani red wine of the "Khankendi Khindogny" brand.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Oxu.Az, information about this was received by the publication's editorial office.

The discovered marking raised questions regarding the origin of the materials used in the production and packaging of the wine, as well as the possible use of products of Armenian manufacture.

Note that khindogny is an ancient local technical variety of red grape, widespread in Karabakh. It is predominantly used for making red wines.