Ombudsperson proposes increasing financial support for cancer patients and persons with disabilities

Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva has proposed increasing financial support for cancer patients and persons with disabilities in Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the human rights commissioner made this proposal at a joint meeting of the Milli Majlis committees on legal policy and state building, defense, security and the fight against corruption, human rights, and regional issues during the discussion of the draft state budget for 2027.

The ombudsperson proposed expanding home-based social services for elderly people living alone with limited self-care abilities and increasing financial resources for the development of mobile and long-term care services in the regions.

Sabina Aliyeva also considered it important to strengthen the medical and social rehabilitation infrastructure in the regions and to provide persons with disabilities, including children, with prosthetic and orthopedic devices and modern rehabilitation equipment in a timely manner.

Among the proposals are the uninterrupted provision of medicines to patients with hemophilia, expanding cancer patients' access to modern treatment methods and innovative medicines, as well as improving healthcare infrastructure and staffing in the regions.

The ombudsperson proposed allocating budget funds for the application of artificial intelligence-based diagnostic technologies in healthcare, the early detection of diseases, and improving the quality of specialized medical care.

In addition, she drew attention to the issues of developing inclusive education, creating suitable conditions for children with special educational needs, building individual support services, and attracting qualified specialists.

Sabina Aliyeva also proposed funding the protection of children from cyber threats, improving the digital skills of employees, ensuring the accessibility of public services for vulnerable groups, and supporting socially significant passenger routes in remote settlements.

She also emphasized the importance of taking the needs of vulnerable groups into account in measures related to climate change and natural disasters, including accessible evacuation, temporary shelter, and social assistance opportunities.