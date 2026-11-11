 Azerbaijan to allocate more than 8.8 billion manats for defense and national security in 2027 | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan to allocate more than 8.8 billion manats for defense and national security in 2027

1news Staff12:05 - Today
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Azerbaijan to allocate more than 8.8 billion manats for defense and national security in 2027

In 2027, 8 billion 816 million 400 thousand is planned to be allocated from Azerbaijan's state budget for defense and national security.

As Report informs, such data are reflected in the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

According to the information, of the indicated amount, 3 billion 438 million 600 thousand manats will be directed to maintaining the judicial system, law enforcement agencies, and the prosecutor's office, which is 102.3 million manats (3.1%) more than in 2026 and 518.3 million manats (17.7%) more than in 2025.

Next year, 15 million manats will be allocated from the state budget to provide housing for active-duty and reserve service members with 20 years or more of service, as well as to finance other necessary expenses, and 14.7 million manats will go toward compensation for service members who do not have housing due to renting (including reserve service members and retired service members).

Extrabudgetary expenditures of organizations financed from the sections of the state budget related to defense and national security, the judicial system, law enforcement agencies, and the prosecutor's office will amount to 443.7 million manats. Of these funds, 20.6 million manats (4.6%) will be expenditures on defense and national security, and 423.1 million manats (95.4%) will be expenditures on maintaining the judicial system, law enforcement agencies, and the prosecutor's office.

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