Parliamentary elections are being held in Israel

Polling stations opened at 07:00 local time in Israel, where parliamentary elections are taking place.

Their results will determine the composition of the 26th Knesset, after which the procedure for forming a governing coalition will begin, and, if successful, a new cabinet and prime minister will be sworn in.

According to the Central Election Commission, 7.3 million Israelis are eligible to vote. A total of 12,018 polling stations opened across the country. They will operate until 22:00. Shortly after they close, exit poll results will be announced and the vote count will begin.

The elections are being held under heightened security measures. In total, according to Israel's Channel 12 television, 20,000 police officers, border police personnel, and volunteers are maintaining order. The army, for its part, announced the imposition of a closure regime on the Palestinian territories and the shutdown of all checkpoints in the West Bank of the Jordan River.

Source: TASS