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Syria announces closure of border crossing with Jordan

1news Staff08:50 - Today
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Syria announces closure of border crossing with Jordan

Syria's General Directorate of Border and Customs Control has suspended passenger and freight traffic through the "Nasib" checkpoint on the border with Jordan.

This was stated in a statement by the agency posted on X.

"We announce the temporary closure of the border crossing due to the situation in Daraa province," the text states. "Passenger and commercial movement has been halted in both directions in order to ensure the safety of travelers and border service personnel."

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of the Arab republic stated that it had informed Amman of the decision taken after the Jordanian side conducted operations on Syrian territory without prior coordination.

"We express deep regret over the deaths and injuries of residents of Daraa as a result of strikes by the Jordanian Air Force," the text emphasizes.

On October 26, Jordanian Air Force aircraft attacked facilities of extremist groups in southern Syria after it was established that they were linked to the terrorists who carried out the attack on the Church of St. George in the Jordanian province of Al-Karak. According to the kingdom's Health Ministry, 9 people were killed and another 34 were injured in that terrorist attack, which was carried out during a memorial service.

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