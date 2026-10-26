 Ambassador: Austria will continue to fully support the peace process between Baku and Yerevan | 1news.az
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Ambassador: Austria will continue to fully support the peace process between Baku and Yerevan

1news Staff20:40 - 26 / 10 / 2026
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Ambassador: Austria will continue to fully support the peace process between Baku and Yerevan

Austria will continue to support the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and is also interested in further strengthening bilateral relations with Baku.

As Report informs, this was stated by Austria's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Etienne Berchtold at a reception on the occasion of Austria's National Day.

"We are watching with great enthusiasm the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which we will continue to fully support," the diplomat noted.

The ambassador also emphasized the importance of developing cultural ties between the peoples of the two countries.

"It makes me very happy when I hear from citizens of Azerbaijan how well acquainted they are with our culture, that they have already visited Austria or plan to visit it in the future," Berchtold said.

According to him, Azerbaijan Airlines' (AZAL) direct flights to Austria contribute to the development of tourism and cultural exchanges.

"In the first six months of this year, about 2,000 Austrian citizens visited Azerbaijan. Our goal is to achieve growth in the tourist flow so that the peoples of both countries can better get to know each other's culture," the ambassador stated.

Berchtold added that his personal priorities include further strengthening the partnership, developing high-level contacts, and attracting new Austrian companies to Azerbaijan.

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