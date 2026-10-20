A bill on ratification of the Mecca agreement submitted to Turkey's parliament

A bill on the ratification of the Mecca agreement on joint defense between Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan has been submitted to Turkey's parliament. This was reported by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Before being put to a vote, the document must go through the required parliamentary procedures. It will first be reviewed by the Foreign Affairs Committee. If approved, the bill will be submitted to a vote in parliament.

At the same time, any decisions on sending Turkish servicemen outside the country under this agreement must receive parliamentary approval in each specific case.

The joint defense treaty was signed on August 7 in Mecca by the leaders of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. The document provides for joint measures to contribute to regional stability and security.

It stipulates that an attack on one of the three countries will be regarded as aggression against all parties to the agreement. On October 5, the parties agreed to move to the practical implementation of their joint defense obligations and to take measures for the deployment of agreed military forces and assets on the territory of Saudi Arabia.

Source: Sabah