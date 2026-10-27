Trump calls the summer truce with Iran a waste of time

U.S. President Donald Trump considers the summer cessation of hostilities during the war with Iran a waste of time.

He made the corresponding statement during a speech before Republican Party supporters in the state of Mississippi ahead of the midterm congressional elections.

Discussing the beginning of the conflict, Trump set out a version according to which the United States "had no choice." "This should have been done long ago, and what is happening now will end very soon," he asserted.

"We went for a small ceasefire, which I did not particularly like. I considered it a waste of time," the American leader continued. "We let several ships pass [through the Strait of Hormuz]. We want to be good, but that, as far as I know, was a waste of time," he added.