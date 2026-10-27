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A new building for Georgia's embassy will be built in Baku

1news Staff09:25 - Today
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A new building for Georgia's embassy will be built in Baku

A new building for Georgia's embassy will be built in Baku.

It will be located in the central Yasamal district on a 3,400-square-meter plot at the intersection of Nariman Narimanov and Bashir Safaroglu streets. The design and construction will be carried out using the Design-Build method, in which both stages are combined into a single contract.

Funding will come from the state budget through the Municipal Development Fund. Once the work is completed, the building will be handed over to Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Azerbaijan transferred the land for the embassy and the ambassador's residence in January 2025.

Source: Sputnik Georgia

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