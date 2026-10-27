Price of Azerbaijani oil approaches $128 per barrel

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market rose by $1.01, or 0.8%, to $127.6.

A source in the oil market told Report about this.

The price of December futures for Brent oil was $127.97 per barrel.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on a FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $1.51, or 1.31%, to $116.4.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year, the average price of 1 barrel of oil is calculated based on $65.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81, and the highest in July 2008 — $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, this brand of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the "Azeri - Chirag - Gunashli" (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.