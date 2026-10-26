Trump calls Somalia 'possibly the worst country in the world'

U.S. President Donald Trump has called Somalia "possibly the worst country in the world," stating that people are being killed there, ships are being seized and there is no government.

The American leader made the statement while commenting on the situation involving the Somali-born politician Ilhan Omar.

"You know, she comes from Somalia — possibly the worst country in the world. There is no government there, there is nothing at all there. The only thing they do is kill people. They kill people. They attack ships. <...> They have no police. They just run around and shoot each other," Trump said on October 25 during a speech before supporters of the Republican Party in the state of Michigan ahead of the U.S. congressional midterm elections. The broadcast was published by the Fox Business television channel.

Earlier, Trump stated that member of the House of Representatives Ilhan Omar (a Democrat from the state of Minnesota) should resign and leave Congress, since she took the oath not under her real surname. According to Trump, the congresswoman's real name is Ilhan Nur Said Elmi.

The White House confirmed that the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting an investigation into Omar. The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources, that the goal of the proceedings is "to gather evidence in favor of stripping her of citizenship and subsequently deporting her." The lawmaker accused the Trump administration of attempts to intimidate political opponents.

Source: TASS