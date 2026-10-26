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Zelensky extends martial law and mobilization

1news Staff21:15 - 26 / 10 / 2026
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Zelensky extends martial law and mobilization

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed decrees extending martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days — until January 29, 2027.

The corresponding documents have been published on the official website of the head of state.

This is already the 21st extension of martial law and mobilization since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

For the duration of martial law, men aged 18 to 60 who are subject to military registration are required to be registered at their place of residence or stay and to update their data in the Unified State Register in a timely manner. In addition, they must carry a passport and a military registration document in paper or electronic form, as well as report to territorial recruitment centers or training centers within the established deadlines.

Men aged 25 to 60 who are deemed fit for service for health reasons and have no legal grounds for deferment are subject to mandatory mobilization.

Men aged 18 to 25 may be mobilized only in cases provided for by law — if they are reserve officers or have previously completed compulsory military service. In other cases, they may enlist in military service voluntarily.

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