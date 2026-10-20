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Police break up protest camp in Lisbon over housing crisis

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Police break up protest camp in Lisbon over housing crisis

Portuguese police have dispersed demonstrators who set up a tent camp in the center of Lisbon over the housing crisis.

This was reported by the EFE agency.

According to its information, in the country's capital law enforcement officers forcibly pushed out the protesters, who put up resistance. Several arrests were made as a result of the operation.

Police began to act after an ultimatum was issued to the demonstrators demanding that they take down their tents and vacate the site. In Lisbon, activists who had been on the city's central square since October 17 formed a human chain to prevent the camp from being broken up.

In Porto, the operation passed without serious incidents, as the activists ultimately complied with the police order and dismantled the camp.

Tent camps have become part of the protest movement against rising housing prices and difficulties with rent in Portugal — one of the country's main social problems.

Source: TASS

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