Turkey to host foreign ministers of seven countries in R4+E3 format for the first time

At Turkey's initiative, Istanbul will host the first meeting of the foreign ministers of seven countries in the R4+E3 format.

Representatives of Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France will take part in the talks.

The main focus of the meeting will be on regional crises, security issues, and the expansion of cooperation between the countries. In particular, the parties will discuss the situation in Palestine, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, developments surrounding Yemen, prospects for strengthening stability in Syria, as well as ways to settle the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and prevent the spread of hostilities to the Black Sea.

The R4 format brings together Turkey, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia, while the E3 comprises the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The first meeting is intended to strengthen coordination between the two groupings on key regional and international issues.

Source: TRT Haber