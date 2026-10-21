 'There are preconditions for a ceasefire': Witkoff brought Putin documents on the Ukrainian settlement | 1news.az
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'There are preconditions for a ceasefire': Witkoff brought Putin documents on the Ukrainian settlement

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'There are preconditions for a ceasefire': Witkoff brought Putin documents on the Ukrainian settlement

U.S. President's special envoy Steve Witkoff brought to St. Petersburg documents setting out approaches to settling the conflict in Ukraine.

He said this at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Konstantinovsky Palace.

The dialogue between the parties was held behind closed doors, and the main topic of the talks was the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

As journalists reported, the special envoy noted that real preconditions for a ceasefire have now emerged.

Jared Kushner also joined the discussion by video link. From the Russian side, the dictator's special representative Kirill Dmitriev was present in the palace hall.

On October 21, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Witkoff would present to Moscow the results of the talks with Zelensky. "Now, armed with these ideas, he will be able to go to St. Petersburg and share them with the Russian side. We'll see whether we can make progress," Rubio said.

That same day, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing an American official, that Kyiv had proposed new initiatives at the meeting in Oslo. According to the source, the participants in the talks achieved substantial progress in agreeing on an approach to further engagement with Russia.

On October 20, the Financial Times wrote that the talks in Oslo touched on security guarantees for Ukraine, its economic recovery, as well as the formation of a new security system and the development of economic ties with Russia.

Source: Vedomosti, 24tv.ua

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